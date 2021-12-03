KMRL offers free metro ride

Kochi

03 December 2021 21:26 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has offered free-of-cost commuting in metro trains between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Commuters who have not yet travelled in the metro can thus make trips from Vyttila to Edappally and from Aluva to Edappally, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the day. They must report at the ticket counters in these stations to avail the offer in which they can check for themselves a fast, comfortable, safe and hygienic journey in the system of mass rapid transport.

