KMRL moots interactive app to woo commuters

KOCHI

10 January 2022 01:33 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has mooted a dedicated interactive app having multiple features to woo commuters to the Kochi metro and help them with a host of other functions.

The move comes in the wake of KMRL’s efforts to increase the daily footfall to one lakh. The footfall post-pandemic had touched a maximum of 64,000 during the fag end of December 2021, despite the announcement of discounts and metro stations playing host to a slew of entertainment events. The average footfall even during the pre-pandemic period was around 72,000.

Moreover, the existing app named Kochi-1, developed by Axis Bank for the metro agency, has been drawing much criticism, with most commuters giving it a low rating. This was cited as among the reasons for the metro not getting the expected patronage, since its commissioning in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said that an interactive app had been envisioned to provide live info on a host of aspects, including how to save time by commuting in the metro to reach a destination. “It would also have video and audio interface. We are working along with Kochi-based technocrats on this, while members of the civil society too were consulted to know their demands and preferences. Over 100 suggestions have been collated so far,” he added.

Mr. Behera said the app would host, among other things, promotional initiatives of KMRL on social media. “Certain challenges pertaining to augmented reality have to be surmounted. Efforts are on to borrow the best elements from different transport apps in vogue and to add more usages. For example, the app should be able to guide a child to identify a shop where a hard-to-come-by book is available and to reach there in limited time,” Mr. Behera said.

On whether the proposed app will replace the existing one, metro sources said it was unlikely, since a 10-year contract was in place.

RTI activist Ebenser Chullikkat, who is also an office-bearer of Greater Cochin Development Watch, an NGO, was among those who shared his views with KMRL on the proposed app. “The metro agency needs a full-fledged official app that gets high rating like the one of the Delhi metro. I suggested an option to keep track of community radio, since it would be a reason for users to open the app every day. It also must be cell-phone friendly,” he said.

Ultimately, it must become the talk of the town, rather than a transport app. It could also have different options to recharge metro tickets and names of prominent institutions located 500 metres from the metro corridor, he added.