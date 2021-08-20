KMRL invites EoI for business-class hotel at Ernakulam South station

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has invited expression of interest (EoI) for launching a business-class hotel or any other venture in seven floors of commercial space it has developed at the Ernakulam South metro station.

A total of 59,500 sq.ft. ‘raw space’ above the concourse level of the metro station is available for the purpose. If not business class hotels, the area is apt for use as commercial office space or for mixed development, especially so since the property is strategically located near the main railway station in the city, KMRL sources said.

A multi-level car-parking facility too can be developed in the adjacent land, they added. It is part of the metro agency’s proposal to monetise land and buildings in its possession, to garner non-ticketing revenue.

It had earlier announced plans to rent out approximately 60,000 sq.ft. retail space and 50,000 sq.ft. office space at metro stations with substantial footfall.

The proposal to garner income from the proposed ₹3,000-crore Bliss City in 17.43 acres at Kakkanad has been temporarily held up. A public-private partnership (PPP) model has been envisaged to build a modern wellness and wholesome entertainment zone.