KMRL, govt sign MoU for Water Metro operations

01 June 2021 21:23 IST

₹747-crore project envisages 78 boats linking 10 islands

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State government to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate, maintain and manage Water Metro, the passenger ferry system.

The MoU was signed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday by Chief Secretary V. P. Joy and KMRL Managing Director K. R. Jyothilal.

The SPV, called Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML), will be a joint venture of the State government and KMRL. The government’s equity contribution will be 74% and KMRL’s share will be 26%.

The MD of KMRL will also be the MD for Kochi Water Metro Limited. KMRL will also provide technical and administrative assistance to set up KWML. The board of directors of KWML will have eight members – the State government will delegate five directors and KMRL will delegate three.

The ₹747-crore project envisages 38 boat jetties and 78 boats which will operate along a 76-km route connecting 10 islands. The project is funded by German agency KfW.

While the terminals at Vyttila and Kakkanad were inaugurated earlier this year, the others are under construction. The first boat that will be part of the fleet was launched in March, and 23 such electric boats are under construction at the Cochin Shipyard. An operating control centre for Water Metro is also being readied at Vyttila Hub.