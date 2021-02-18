Kochi

KMRL gets nod for remotely-piloted aircraft survey

The Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted permission to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to deploy remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) for the Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System Project - IURWTS either up to December 31 or till the first phase of the digital sky project is complete.

Sources at KMRL said they would require to fly RPA for carrying out the survey of the canals that are slated for rejuvenation. This is to map encroachments along their course, width, depth and other attributes/features.

