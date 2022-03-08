KMRL gets green nod for canal projects

Water Metro jetties on Chitrapuzha and Muttar to be linked through canals

Walkways and other amenities will be developed on the banks of the city canals that will be regenerated by KMRL. A sketch of the proposed works.

The ₹1,500-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project to widen, clean and develop six once-navigable canals in the city has got a shot in the arm with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change approving the project.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which would implement the project, had received the ‘consent to establish’ from the Pollution Control Board and clearances of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, the State Wetland Authority and the State Wildlife Board in 2021.

The metro agency started the survey, tree cutting and dredging works of the Market Canal on Tuesday, immediately after the Union ministry clearing the project. The detailed project report has been submitted to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the construction works of Market Canal. “We hope to get the approval from KIIFB shortly for the DPR, following which works could begin by first week of May 2022,” said Loknath Behera , Managing Director of KMRL.

Edappally Canal and Market Canal works have been given top priority. All the concept designs and tender documents for these canals are ready and construction works will start once the land is transferred. One among the aims is to connect Water Metro jetties on the Chitrapuzha river with the Water Metro jetties on the Muttar river through these canals.

The KMRL is in talks with KIIFB to tender the reconstruction of road overbridges over the canals (to raise their height), which do not require land acquisition. It is also proposed to reconstruct the bund road bridge, in order to make Water Metro boats access the Elamkulam Metro station.

Land acquisition will be done to maintain the proposed width of 16.5 metres for safe navigation.

The land acquisition process for Edappally canal is going on and the public hearing as part of the SIA study will be conducted by the District Collector shortly.

In addition, the metro agency has conceived the biggest sewage treatment plant (STP) system in Kerala with an installed capacity of 31 MLD, covering almost 40% of the city of Kochi. All the DPRs have been submitted to KIIFB, says a KMRL press release.