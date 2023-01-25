HamberMenu
KMRL, GCDA ink pact to renovate, beautify Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

Adequate number of street lights, 2 to 2.5-metre footpaths, seats for walkers, and garbage bins among modernisations planned

January 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) for the renovation and beautification of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road owned by the GCDA. The plan is to complete the work, estimated to cost about ₹17 crore, in a year’s time.

According to the agreement, the GCDA will resurface the road, while footpaths and the median will be modernised by KMRL. A press release from KMRL said the agency had undertaken the project as part of its efforts to promote non-motorised transport. Since the road straddles Kaloor and Kadavanthra, with metro stations on either end, its renovation will be beneficial to metro riders as well.  

The 3.2-km road does not have adequate footpaths now, and most slabs covering stretches where footpaths exist are in a state of collapse. The planned footpaths will have a width of 2 to 2.5 metres. With pedestrianisation, adequate number of street lights will also be put up to make the road safe for women. There will be seats for walkers and garbage bins to keep the area clean. At the time of renovation itself, provision will be made to ease pre-monsoon cleaning along the road. Existing trees on the stretch will be protected, and fresh saplings will be planted, if needed. 

GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai said that the plan was to modernise the stretch and turn it into a model road.

The MoU was signed between Vinu C. Koshy, KMRL General Manager (projects), and GCDA secretary Abdul Malik K.V.

A KMRL spokesperson said the tendering and award of work process was expected to be over by April after which the actual renovation would get under way.

