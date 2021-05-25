KMRL eyes value-capture finance to mobilise alternative revenue

Those located 500 m away from metro corridor may have to pay more tax

Faced with mounting operational expenses and fall in patronage, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is readying plans to increase non-ticketing revenue, including through value-capture finance.

This comes in the wake of fear that Kochi metro’s loss this fiscal will be much more than the ₹310-crore loss it incurred in 2019-20, with the pandemic ruining hopes of an increase in passenger footfall and income from real estate and advertisements.

“The metro agency is currently heavily dependent on the government for its sustenance. With any increase in income from passenger footfall a far cry, plans are afoot to garner income from value-capture finance. In this, direct beneficiaries of the system of mass rapid transport like commercial establishments and houses/apartments located 500 m away from the metro corridor can be brought under a higher tax structure (whereby a portion of the tax paid will go to the metro agency) . This is because they benefit considerably from transit-oriented development (TOD) that the metro ushered in during the past four years,” informed sources said.

A relook at feeder services available in the vicinity of metro stations too is on the cards, to ensure first and last-mile connectivity. The Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) is expected to take a call on these aspects. Likewise, an app that would integrate the metro with other commuting modes and ensure seamless travel too is in the pipeline. They would increase footfall in metro trains and in other modes of public transport, sources added.

Metro sources said that an aggressive drive to market approximately 60,000 sq.ft. retail space and 50,000 sq.ft. office space in prominent Kochi metro stations will be carried out in June.

“Efforts are on to make optimal use of built-up and open spaces that we own. Contrary to popular belief, the rent for our retail and commercial spaces is lower than the market rate. A mode to lease out space for medium-term use too is being readied. The advantage would be that metro passengers and others can walk up to these shops or office spaces. Similarly, a revisit of the advertisement strategy for exterior and interior of stations and trains too is on the cards,” they said.