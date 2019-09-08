KMRL, CSL ink pact for Water Metro ferries

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) signed a Letter of Award (LOA) for the construction of 23 aluminium hull fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) boats, each with a capacity to ferry 100 passengers, for Kochi Water Metro project at an event in Kochi on Saturday.

KMRL Managing Director A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish handed over the LOA to Cochin Shipyard Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair at KMRL’s office.

The air-conditioned boats will be of catamaran construction with aluminium hull and FRP cabin and will be hybrid battery-operated. The project costs ₹175.70 crore.

Modern systems

The boats, having a speed of 10 knots, will have all the modern navigational systems like radar and thermal camera for safe navigation in night also.

“Next year, we aim to complete as many terminals as possible. We are happy that Cochin Shipyard, one of the pioneers in the filed, is going to build the boats for the coveted Water Metro Project,” said Mr. Hanish.

Mr. Madhu Nair lauded the efforts of KMRL in bringing a change to the city.