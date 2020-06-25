KMRL corporate office gets Green certification

KOCHI

25 June 2020 00:19 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has received the Green certification of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its corporate office at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Kochi metro earned the IGBC platinum rating by scoring a whopping 86 of 100 points.

The IGBC in the official recommendation has commented that the KMRL corporate office is one of the best case studies where a government office can be energy-efficient, with optimised design parameters of a platinum-rated building, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

“Now, all our metro stations, the operations command centre at Muttom, and the corporate office are IGBC-certified. Our new office is green, energy- and water-efficient. We have focussed on using green-rated materials,” KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma said.