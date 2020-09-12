KMRL commissions electric sub station at Muttom

KOCHI

12 September 2020 22:05 IST

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited has constructed a Combined Auxiliary and Traction substation at the Muttom Depot.

The new substation will ensure uninterrupted 415 V AC auxiliary and 750 V DC traction power supply at its Operation Command Centre in Muttom where the regular maintenance of metro coaches, troubleshooting of any faults and operational controls take place.

Soon after inaugurating the facility, KMRL’s MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma said, “The combined substation will help KMRL be equipped for uninterrupted train operations. The 2018 floods had disrupted the regular metro operations, and this facility was set up to obviate such a situation.”

The combined substation and two-storey building were constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore. The auxiliary and traction substation is located in the first floor of the building. The ground floor and the second floor are dedicated to storage of spare parts and sensitive equipment.

The substation has been constructed taking into account the future load requirements due to the ongoing metro extension to Thripunithura and the proposed phase II extension to Kakkanad.