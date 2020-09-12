KMRL commissions electric sub station at Muttom

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited has constructed a Combined Auxiliary and Traction substation at the Muttom Depot.
The new substation will ensure uninterrupted 415 V AC auxiliary and 750 V DC traction power supply at its Operation Command Centre in Muttom where the regular maintenance of metro coaches, troubleshooting of any faults and operational controls take place.
Soon after inaugurating the facility, KMRL’s MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma said, “The combined substation will help KMRL be equipped for uninterrupted train operations. The 2018 floods had disrupted the regular metro operations, and this facility was set up to obviate such a situation.”
The combined substation and two-storey building were constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore. The auxiliary and traction substation is located in the first floor of the building. The ground floor and the second floor are dedicated to storage of spare parts and sensitive equipment.
The substation has been constructed taking into account the future load requirements due to the ongoing metro extension to Thripunithura and the proposed phase II extension to Kakkanad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath