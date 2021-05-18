KMRL cancels appointment of its HR manager

Kochi

18 May 2021 23:15 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has cancelled the appointment of Pradeep Panicker, General Manager (HR administration and training), in the wake of an internal review that was held as per a direction issued by the Kerala High Court in April, informed sources said.

This followed a writ petition filed by C. Arockiaswamy, who was a candidate for the post. He contended that Mr. Panicker, who was ranked first, did not have the required qualifications and experience. Besides, Mr. Panciker had claimed that he had undergone a two-year full-time training at the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM). However, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had accorded permission to the NIPM only to offer a part-time postgraduate diploma in personnel management.

These aspects were considered by the metro agency in its decision to cancel his appointment, it is learnt. The court had directed that consequential action should be taken by KMRL without delay, if his candidature was found untenable.

Advertising

Advertising