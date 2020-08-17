KMRL begins work on new stretch

Pile-load test conducted for SN Junction-railway station corridor

Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Monday began construction work of the 1.16-km metro stretch from SN Junction to the terminal station near the Thripunithura railway station by conducting the pile-load test.

One major challenge that the KMRL is facing in the stretch is the presence of the railway overbridge after SN Junction which falls on a sharp curve having a 152-metre radius. To meet the challenge, KMRL is planning to construct a 60-metre special span. For this, a unique steel open web girder system will be adopted. The steel superstructure will be supported over the pier cap with a pedestal and bearing arrangement.

“We completed the tender process in record time and now the pile-load testing has also started. We hope the results will be positive. Reaching Thripunithura is vital for KMRL as well as for people of the area,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, the metro agency’s MD.

The initial pile-load test of 1,200-mm diameter circular pile for the stretch is being done to validate the safe pile capacity considered for the design. The test load is 1,050-tonne which is 2.5 times the safe load of 420 tonne considered in the design. The testing is expected to be completed in 48 hours. The KMRL has engaged the consortium of KEC-VNC for this phase of construction, says a press release.