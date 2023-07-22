KMRL awaits comprehensive mobility plan to take a call on airport extension

July 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is keenly awaiting readying of a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for Kochi to take a call on the metro’s phase-III extension to the international airport.

“At present, all our attention is focused on the 11.20-km phase-II extension to Kakkanad, to establish metro connectivity from the city to the IT hub, and piling for the viaduct will begin in a month. A perusal of the CMP is needed to see how viable the extension from the Aluva terminal station to the international airport will be,” said KMRL managing director Loknath Behera.

Apart from being of considerable help to air commuters — most of whom travel in private or taxi cars to the airport — the extension was expected to improve patronage in metro trains. It was also expected to help others who need to commute beyond Aluva.

Wide-enough median

On whether Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) would do part-funding for metro’s airport extension, official sources said airport operators generally do not provide funds for metro extensions. “Neither has CIAL been officially informed of any proposed extension to the airport. However, the median of the 5-km road that leads to the airport from Athani on NH 66 was built with adequate width to accommodate metro pillars. This is in addition to the airport’s land utilisation plan taking care to ready a design based on which metro trains can reach near terminal-III of the airport,” he added.

Feeder buses

There are many like Rajeev Soman, who have specialised in last-mile connectivity as part of his master’s degree in air transport management from the United Kingdom, who maintain that a few dozen feeder buses can be operated from the airport to the Aluva metro station, Aluva railway station, and other districts, at a fraction of the cost of the metro’s airport extension. “For this, a transport hub can be developed outside the CIAL premises or in Angamaly, from where frequent feeder buses can operate to the airport.

The capital-intensive (over ₹200 crore per km) metro extension to the airport could well be a revenue drainer on KMRL, especially so since metro trains do not operate between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. when international flights operate from the airport. On its part, the Railways must revive their plans to have a halt station near CIAL since trains pass through the railway line next to the airport premises, he said.