KMRL announces innovation contest for public

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 19, 2022 21:19 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and the Kerala Startup Mission will jointly organise a national-level technology-innovation contest for members of the public.

The contest named ‘KOMETIC 2022’ will have ideathon and hackathon events, in which people may identify cost-effective solutions for various problem statements given by KMRL.

The winners of the hackathon will receive ₹5 lakh in total while the winner of the ideathon will get wild-card entry to the hackathon, along with gifts like Kochi metro travel cards. Each team can have between two to five participants. The last date to apply for the ideathon is September 15 and the hackathon is September 20. A boot camp will be held on September 25 for the shortlisted participants of ideathon. The hackathon competition will be held on October 1 and 2 at Startup Mission campus, Kalamassery.

For details, visit https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/kometic. KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera launched the website for KOMETIC 2022.

