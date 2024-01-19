KMA’s annual management convention begins in Kochi

January 19, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

Kerala’s efforts to foster industries and create an atmosphere conducive to new investments are seeing positive results.

Over the past 21 months, the State has seen the launch of 2.14 lakh new MSMEs with an investment of more than ₹38,000 crore. These units also created around 4.85 lakh jobs, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in Kochi on January 18.

He was addressing the 41st annual management convention organised under the aegis of the Kerala Management Association (KMA).

Inaugurating the convention, Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC Limited and chairman of HDFC Life Insurance Company, said despite disruptions caused by international conflicts, the economy of the country was doing quite well and augured well for the future.

He added that the conflict in the Red Sea had the potential to develop into a major disruptive force triggering a crisis in the transport of cargo.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, said managers and businesses functioned on the world stage where everything was interconnected. “New realities confront us immediately after the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Convention chairman Bibu Punnooran welcomed the gathering at the two-day convention. KMA president A. Balakrishnan presided over the event. NRI businessmen T.N. Krishnakumar, K.S. Sanal Kumar, Siddeek Ahmed, and Sohan Roy spoke on the occasion.

