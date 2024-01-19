GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMA’s annual management convention begins in Kochi

January 19, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

Martin K A 5930
(From left) Harikrishnan Namboothiri (CEO Norka Roots, Co-chair), A. Balakrishnan (KMA president), Bibu Punnooran (senior vice president and convention chair), Shashi Tharoor, MP, Deepak Parekh (chairman, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited), Dileep Narayanan (honorary secretary, KMA), and Jibu Paul (convention co-chair) at the inauguration of the 41st annual management convention organised under the aegis of the Kerala Management Association, in Kochi on January 18.

(From left) Harikrishnan Namboothiri (CEO Norka Roots, Co-chair), A. Balakrishnan (KMA president), Bibu Punnooran (senior vice president and convention chair), Shashi Tharoor, MP, Deepak Parekh (chairman, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited), Dileep Narayanan (honorary secretary, KMA), and Jibu Paul (convention co-chair) at the inauguration of the 41st annual management convention organised under the aegis of the Kerala Management Association, in Kochi on January 18.

Kerala’s efforts to foster industries and create an atmosphere conducive to new investments are seeing positive results. 

Over the past 21 months, the State has seen the launch of 2.14 lakh new MSMEs with an investment of more than ₹38,000 crore. These units also created around 4.85 lakh jobs, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in Kochi on January 18.

He was addressing the 41st annual management convention organised under the aegis of the Kerala Management Association (KMA).

Inaugurating the convention, Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC Limited and chairman of HDFC Life Insurance Company, said despite disruptions caused by international conflicts, the economy of the country was doing quite well and augured well for the future.

He added that the conflict in the Red Sea had the potential to develop into a major disruptive force triggering a crisis in the transport of cargo.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, said managers and businesses functioned on the world stage where everything was interconnected. “New realities confront us immediately after the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Convention chairman Bibu Punnooran welcomed the gathering at the two-day convention. KMA president A. Balakrishnan presided over the event. NRI businessmen T.N. Krishnakumar, K.S. Sanal Kumar, Siddeek Ahmed, and Sohan Roy spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.