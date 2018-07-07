Kochi

KMA award for Federal Bank CEO

Chief Secretary Tom Jose having a word with Federal Bank CEO Shyam Sreenivasan at an event organised by the Kerala Management Association in Kochi on Friday.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose having a word with Federal Bank CEO Shyam Sreenivasan at an event organised by the Kerala Management Association in Kochi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

The Management Leadership Award, instituted by the Kerala Management Association (KMA), was presented to Shyam Sreenivasan, the chief executive officer of Federal Bank. Chief Secretary Tom Jose presented the award on Friday. KMA president Vivek Krishna Govind presided over the meeting.

