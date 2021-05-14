K.M. Hamsakunju, former Deputy Speaker and Kochi Mayor, passes away

Former Deputy Speaker and Kochi Mayor K. M. Hamsakunju died in Kochi on Thursday night. He was 84.

The death occurred around 11 p.m. following a cardiac arrest at his residence in SRM Road in the city. The burial will be held at Thottathumpady Juma Masjid, Kaloor on Friday afternoon. He is survived by wife and a son and daughter.

Mr. Hamsakunju entered politics through trade union activities. He was elected to the Ernakulam Municipal council in 1966 and became a member of the Kochi Corporation council in 1969. Mr. Hamsakunju was elected as Mayor in 1973 and remained in the post for two-and-a-half years. He was also a member of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority.

Mr. Hamsakunju was appointed as Ernakulam district secretary of Indian Union Muslim League in 1975. He was elected to the seventh Kerala Legislative Assembly from Mattancherry and became Deputy Speaker in 1982. Mr. Hamsakunju resigned from the post owing to political reasons in 1986.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death while pointing out that Mr. Hamsakunju had taken up the issues of workers in the Assembly.