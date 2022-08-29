K.M. Dinakaran named CPI Ernakulam district secretary
K.M. Dinakaran is the new Ernakulam district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He was elected at the CPI Ernakulam district conference that concluded here on Monday. He has been serving as the Ernakulam district secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha and a member of the Debt Relief Commission, besides being a member of the CPI Ernakulam district executive committee. He had contested in the Paravur Assembly election.
