ADVERTISEMENT

KLCA golden jubilee celebrations on March 26

March 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA), as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, will organise a rally and a public meeting in Kochi on March 26. Latin Catholics under 12 dioceses of the Church will participate in the event, said a press release here on Wednesday.

The meeting and rally are being hosted by the diocese of Kochi. Participants will join the rally from points including Alpha Pastoral Centre, Edakochi, Palluruthy Taluk Hospital grounds, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Thoppumpady, and BOT Junction to converge at K.J. Burley Nagar, Palluruthy (M.K. Arujnan Master grounds).

The rally will be followed by a public meeting, which will be addressed by leaders of the community, said KLCA president Sherry J. Thomas. Hibi Eden, MP, and bishops Joseph Karikkassery, Silvester Ponnumuthan, James Anamparambil, and Monsignor Mathew Kallingal will be among those who will address the meeting. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and BJP State president K. Surendran will be special guests on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

religion and belief

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US