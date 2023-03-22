KLCA golden jubilee celebrations on March 26

March 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA), as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, will organise a rally and a public meeting in Kochi on March 26. Latin Catholics under 12 dioceses of the Church will participate in the event, said a press release here on Wednesday.

The meeting and rally are being hosted by the diocese of Kochi. Participants will join the rally from points including Alpha Pastoral Centre, Edakochi, Palluruthy Taluk Hospital grounds, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Thoppumpady, and BOT Junction to converge at K.J. Burley Nagar, Palluruthy (M.K. Arujnan Master grounds).

The rally will be followed by a public meeting, which will be addressed by leaders of the community, said KLCA president Sherry J. Thomas. Hibi Eden, MP, and bishops Joseph Karikkassery, Silvester Ponnumuthan, James Anamparambil, and Monsignor Mathew Kallingal will be among those who will address the meeting. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and BJP State president K. Surendran will be special guests on the occasion.