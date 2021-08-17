Kochi

Kitten saved in complex surgery

The Government Veterinary Centre in Ernakulam successfully carried out a complex surgery to save a kitten trapped in the uterus of the mother under intestinal complications. The Persian cat from Vyttila had delivered a kitten and was breastfeeding it when something like a blood red tube was found protruding. The cat was immediately taken to the Government District Veterinary Center and an ultrasound scan and x-ray found a uterine intussusception, which is a rare condition in cats.

The ultrasound scan found another live kitten in the normal horn of uterus. The intussusception was corrected surgically and a live kitten was retrieved from the uterus. A team under Dr. Abdul Lathief, Dr. Eldhose and Dr. Parvathi under the leadership of chief veterinary officer Dr. Indira rescued the kitten through a complex surgery that lasted an hour and a half, said a communication from the department here on Tuesday. The cat and the kittens are recovering.


