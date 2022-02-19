Kitex MD seeks police probe into MLA Sreenijin's role in the death of Twenty20 member

Sabu M. Jacob has alleged that the MLA had played a clear role in the conspiracy that ended with the deadly attack on the Twenty20 member

Sabu M. Jacob has alleged that the MLA had played a clear role in the conspiracy that ended with the deadly attack on the Twenty20 member

Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of the Kitex group of companies and chief coordinator of Twenty20, an apolitical formation backed by the Kitex group, has demanded the police must investigate Kunnathunad MLA P. V. Sreenijin’s role in the death of 38-year-old C. K. Deepu, an area secretary of Twenty20 and a Dalit activist, who was assaulted allegedly by members of the CPM. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday reportedly after sustaining serious injuries during the attack.

Mr. Sabu Jacob alleged at a press conference here on Saturday the MLA had played a clear role in the conspiracy that ended with the deadly attack on the Twenty20 member. He claimed Mr. Sreenijin had unleashed a reign of terror over the last ten months in Kizhakkambalam and neighbouring panchayats where Twenty20 held sway. If the phones of the MLA and those arrested in connection with the assault are subjected to forensic tests, they would reveal the MLA’s role, he claimed.

He also described the assault on the Twenty20 member as a “professional” job, which was carried out with a lot of planning.

The attack took place last Saturday after Twenty20-ruled panchayats- Kizhakkambalam, Aikkaranad, Mazhuvannur and Kunnathunad, observed a “lights out” protest against the order to stop a “Street Light Challenge” organised by Twenty20 for the panchayats. The Twenty20 formation had asked people to contribute ₹2,500 each for a streetlight. The move was criticised by the CPM. The MLA too had spoken out against the “Street Light Challenge” and it was described as illegal and without permission from KSEB.

Mr. Sabu Jacob said Twenty20 was formed about 10 years ago, and the organisation had no record of its members engaging in political violence. “While our members have been assaulted, we have remained peaceful and not resorted to any violence”, he said.