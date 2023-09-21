Kitco staff on protest against ‘anti-employee’ measures

September 21, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The employees of Kitco, a technical consultancy organisation jointly owned by Kerala government, a group of public sector banks, SIDBI, IFCI and government agencies such as KSIDC and KFC, launched a protest on Thursday against what the employees described as anti-employee measures and unilateral decisions by the company management.

The protesting Kitco employees, in an explanatory note on their protest, said that the management launched a programme of action from 2021, which appears to be aimed at destroying the organisation. The management has since then interpreted the staff rules wrongly and cut benefits owed to the employees. The incompetence of the management has also resulted in disruption in payment of salaries to the staff. Under these circumstances around 90 employees have left the organisation reducing the overall competency of the consultancy.

A lack of competent manpower has resulted in a situation in which Kitco is unable to complete the works it has taken over in time. Kitco also faces the threat of not getting new assignments because of the current situation, the employees said in their note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kitco was established in 1972 and has operated in profit up to 2019. It receives no budgetary support. The agency has carried out commendable works with the help of its employees, including brilliant engineers. There are around 280 employees under the agency now. It has been offering consultancy in areas such as infrastructure and urban planning, aviation and mobility hub, tourism leisure and sports, process engineering, ports and logistics, environmental engineering, health infrastructure, management and financial consultancy.

The recent decisions of the management and its unilateral action have helped destroy the morale of the employees. The agency, which has around ₹1,000-crore worth of government works on hand, is also trying to shed its label as a public sector consultancy, the employees alleged. The management is also trying to hide facts regarding government works from the public by trying to stay out of the reach of the Right to Information Act, the employees alleged.

Kitco management has not responded to the allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.