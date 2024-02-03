Kishor Rungta, outgoing CMD of FACT, lauded for reviving public sector fertiliser company

February 03, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Workers, management team, and trade union representatives of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) profusely praised Kishor Rungta, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), who stepped down on completion of his five-year term at the helm of the public sector fertiliser company on Friday.

Mr. Rungta displayed great management skills and courage at a time when the company was running on losses and the officers were unable to make timely decisions, plunging raw material procurement into disarray, said K. Chandran Pillai, veteran trade union leader. He instilled confidence and a sense of business, and displayed high negotiating skills in raw material purchases, Mr. Pillai added, recalling the tenure of the outgoing CMD.

“He is a good man, who trusted his managers and workers, took all the blame and left all the praise to his colleagues and transferred decision-making powers to his managers,” said another trade union leader on Saturday.

Mr. Rungta though appeared a little embarrassed by the praise that came his way. He told The Hindu on Saturday that he enjoyed his work at FACT and all of his experiences were pleasant and part of a learning process.

Mr. Pillai said it was during Mr. Rungta’s tenure that the caprolactam plant was revived. It was stopped for about a decade and revived nearly two years ago, surprising even employees and officials, who were a little sceptical about the project initially. The outgoing chairman’s tenure also saw the public sector unit ending 2022-23 with a profit of over ₹600 crore and paying dividend to shareholders after a long gap.

Anupam Misra, Director (Marketing), said Mr. Runtga’s tenure was best described as “transformational”.

K. Jayachandran, Director (Technical), said that when Mr. Rungta asked managers and workers to aim at raising production to one million tonnes from the then level of 8 to 8.5 million tonnes, they were sceptical. But, the target was achieved, instilling great confidence in them. The outgoing chairman was never short of praise for his colleagues, he said.