Kingpin of drug racket arrested with MDMA, fully loaded pistol

April 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

In a joint operation by the Excise and the police, a man, who allegedly ran a criminal gang and controlled drug trade in the city, and his accomplice were arrested with a fully loaded pistol, three grams of MDMA, and two grams of hashish.

The arrested are Vypeen Libin aka Jeembrottan, 27, of Njarakkal, and Christopher Rufus aka Dark Uncle, 32, of Nayarambalam. They were nabbed by the Excise special action team along with the Excise Intelligence and the Njarakkal police.

Libin used to be a prominent member of a city-based gang before he left it and formed a gang of his own. The Excise special action team had already nabbed Shyam aka Ashan Sabu, a prominent member of his gang, with drugs. He has since been remanded, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They added that Libin’s gang was engaged in smuggling synthetic drugs in large quantities from Bengaluru to Kochi. Officials suspect that members of the gang are permanently settled in Bengaluru for facilitating smooth smuggling of drugs.

Once Libin placed an order, those in Bengaluru stocked the drugs and handed them over to those entrusted with delivering them in Kochi, officials said. Recently, Libin was taken into custody by the Njarakkal police following a tip-off that a clash between his gang and a rival group was imminent. In the ensuing raid, two swords were seized from Libin’s house.

After being released on bail, Libin allegedly had a fight with the rival gang, got injured, and had been hiding since then. He was nabbed from his hideout at Vypeen following information that he controlled drug trade in Kochi. The operation was jointly carried out by the Excise Special Action Force led by Assistant Commissioner B. Tenimon and the Njarakkal police led by Inspector Rajan K. Aramana.

The teams encircled his hideout and pulled down the front and back doors simultaneously and nabbed him without giving him time to retaliate. Christer Rufus who was wanted by the police in an attempt to murder case was also with him. Though he tried to flee, he was overpowered.

Both were handed over to the Excise department. They were produced in court and remanded. Following his arrest, members of Libin’s gang have reportedly gone into hiding.

ADVERTISEMENT