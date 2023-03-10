ADVERTISEMENT

Kingpin of drug dealings in Kochi arrested along with actor

March 10, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials on Friday arrested a man accused of controlling drug dealings in the city along with a film actor. Around 22 grams of MDMA was also seized from them.

The arrested are Shyam Kumar aka Aashan Sabu, 38, of Njarakkal, and Nidhin Jose, 32, of Thrissur. The scooter used for smuggling the drug was also seized.

According to Excise officials, Shyam controlled the drug network in the city. He had cases for attempt to murder, assault, house trespassing, and drug smuggling registered against him. In the past one month, the Excise had nabbed around 10 persons who were reportedly associated with Shyam’s racket. The hunt for him was intensified in the wake of intelligence report that he had further expanded MDMA sale in the city with the help of the actor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise officials nabbed Shyam from Edappally with MDMA when he was reportedly waiting for agents to receive collection from drug sale. He allegedly turned violent and had to be overpowered using force.

According to officials, Shyam used to directly take delivery of the drug from an African origin person in Bengaluru, smuggled it into the city, and sold it with the help of the actor. The actor was nabbed with MDMA based on information shared by Shyam.

A probe will be launched to trace the origin of the drug and the dealings of the arrested, said Excise officials.

A team led by Excise Assistant Commissioner B. Tenymon, Circle Inspector M. Sajeev Kumar, Intelligence Preventive Officer N.G. Ajith Kumar, city metro shadow team civil excise officers N.D. Tomy and E.N. Jithin, and special squad civil excise officers Abhilash T.R. and T.P. James made the arrests.

The arrested were produced in court and remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US