Kingpin of drug dealings in Kochi arrested along with actor

March 10, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials on Friday arrested a man accused of controlling drug dealings in the city along with a film actor. Around 22 grams of MDMA was also seized from them.

The arrested are Shyam Kumar aka Aashan Sabu, 38, of Njarakkal, and Nidhin Jose, 32, of Thrissur. The scooter used for smuggling the drug was also seized.

According to Excise officials, Shyam controlled the drug network in the city. He had cases for attempt to murder, assault, house trespassing, and drug smuggling registered against him. In the past one month, the Excise had nabbed around 10 persons who were reportedly associated with Shyam’s racket. The hunt for him was intensified in the wake of intelligence report that he had further expanded MDMA sale in the city with the help of the actor.

Excise officials nabbed Shyam from Edappally with MDMA when he was reportedly waiting for agents to receive collection from drug sale. He allegedly turned violent and had to be overpowered using force.

According to officials, Shyam used to directly take delivery of the drug from an African origin person in Bengaluru, smuggled it into the city, and sold it with the help of the actor. The actor was nabbed with MDMA based on information shared by Shyam.

A probe will be launched to trace the origin of the drug and the dealings of the arrested, said Excise officials.

A team led by Excise Assistant Commissioner B. Tenymon, Circle Inspector M. Sajeev Kumar, Intelligence Preventive Officer N.G. Ajith Kumar, city metro shadow team civil excise officers N.D. Tomy and E.N. Jithin, and special squad civil excise officers Abhilash T.R. and T.P. James made the arrests.

The arrested were produced in court and remanded.

