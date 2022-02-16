Kinfra to go ahead with petrochemicals park

Works worth ₹160 crore being awarded after bids

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will go ahead with the development of the petrochemicals park being planned in Kochi despite a decision by Bharat Petroleum Corporation, now under consideration to be privatised by the Union government, to drop the polyols project considered earlier as part of the capacity expansion of the refinery.

Kinfra sources said the development of the petrochemicals park was under way and works woth ₹160 crore was being awarded after competitive bids were invited. The works will prepare the infrastructure for the park. Sources also said a meeting was being convened soon to discuss the future of the park in the wake of the decision to privatise BPCL and the BPCL management decision to discontinue the polyols project. BPCl has informed the Securities and Exchange Board of India that it planned to discard the polyols project.

Former State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had said it would be a big loss financially for Kerala as the state had expected cooperating with the public sector BPCL for setting up ancillary units in the proposed petrochemicals park in Ambalamedu. BPCL had said at the end of January that it planned to discontinue the polyols project, which was approved in September 2018 by BPCL board of directors.

The State government had acquired 481 acres for the polyols project, including the 170 acres meant for the Kinfra petrochemicals park. The government had also planned a pharma park as part of the petrochemicals park.