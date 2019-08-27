Kindergarten admissions

Kochi

Application forms for admission to LKG at Rajagiri Kindergarten, Kalamassery, will be available on the school website on August 27 and 28. For details, visit www.rajagiri.ac.in. Contact 0484-2911250, 0484-2911251.

