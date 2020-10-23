Kin of another COVID victim allege negligence by hospital

Complaint filed with Kalamassery police against medical college hospital staff

The family of Jameela, 53, who died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on August 17 has filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police, alleging medical negligence.

Faizal T.A., her son and resident of Kunnunkara village under the Paravur Taluk filed the complaint on Thursday against the doctors and nursing staff who were on duty on August 17 as well as the superintendent of the hospital.

“We had doubts regarding my mother’s death. This got strengthened following revelations of medical negligence by Najma Salim, a junior doctor,” he said in the complaint.

Mr. Faizal alleged that his mother had told her family about the lack of medical care at the hospital.

“She also informed us that she did not get hot water despite requesting the staff. My mother had also asked us to shift her from the hospital,” he said.

The family has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into her death after collecting evidence on the alleged medical negligence.

The Kalamassery police, who had initiated an inquiry into the death of Palluruthy resident C.K. Harris on July 20, recorded the statement of his relative Anwar Hanif on Thursday.

He alleged that the death had occurred owing to medical negligence at the intensive care unit. “We had lodged a complaint before the hospital superintendent soon after his death but failed to receive any response,” he said.

Dr. Najma Salim on Thursday requested all not to portray the institution in bad light. “I had only pointed out lapses in a few cases,” she said.

Meanwhile, protests demanding an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence continued on Thursday. Youth Congress and BJP activists took out a march to the hospital.

The hospital authorities had denied allegations of medical negligence, maintaining that there was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the institution, which continued to remain in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.