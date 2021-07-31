Kochi

Killing of stray dogs: HC seeks State’s response on bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the the prosecutor to respond to the anticipatory bail plea by M. Sajikumar, junior health inspector of the Thrikkakara Municipality and an accused in a case related to the alleged mass killing of stray dogs.

The petitioner said that the dogs were killed as per a decision taken at the meeting of the Chairperson, the Secretary, and Chairman of the Standing Committee for Health.

He submitted that false allegations were levelled against the petitioner to divert the direction of the investigation and exonerate the Chairperson and others. He had no role either in taking the decision to kill the dogs or in the execution of the decision.


