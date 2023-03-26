Killers cannot silence the words and stories of journalists: Pavla Holcová

March 26, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

“You can kill a journalist, but not his words and story. Killing a journalist will cost you much,” said Pavla Holcová, the investigative journalist, who along with her colleagues, probed the killing of Ján Kuciak, a young Slovak investigative reporter, and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová in 2018.

In an interactive session following the screening of the film Killing of a Journalist, which was made after the investigations into the death of Kuciak, Ms. Holcová said she and her colleagues were determined to investigate the twin murders that had shaken society.

The film was screened at Cutting South, the global media festival, that concluded in Kochi on Sunday.

Ms. Holcová was awarded the 2021 Knight International Journalism Award, presented by the International Center for Journalists, to honour outstanding journalism that has an impact.

“No journalist can accept the idea of killings because next it could be they who would get killed. Through their investigations, the journalists wanted to tell the world that if a journalist is killed, 20 others will come after the killers and all the details of the lives of those involved in the killing will be brought out,” she said.

The investigation into the twin murders exposed the perpetrators of the crime and contributed to the downfall of the Slovak government that was in power at that time.

“It all started as the investigation into the murder of a journalist. However, it eventually exposed the corruption in society and the justice system. The corruption involving prosecutors and some judges was also exposed in the process. The expose led to the resignation of the Slovak government led by Robert Fico,” she said.

The film was relevant in India too where journalists such as Gauri Lankesh were killed, said Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute.

Filmmaker K.M. Kamal attended the session.