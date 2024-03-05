ADVERTISEMENT

KIIFB to give funds for Seaport-Airport Road extension project

March 05, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The extension of the Seaport-Airport Road from the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) to Mahilalayam Junction will get ₹722.04 crore support from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

A meeting of the Board held on Monday allotted the funds for the project. The Board decided on the allocation after considering the revised estimate for the road project. Incidentally, a meeting of the High Power Steering committee of the KIIFB had asked the authorities to submit the revised estimate.

The project would be completed in a time-bound manner, said P. Rajeeve, Industries and Law Minister.

The land acquisition component of the road project will get ₹618.62 crore whereas the road development part will get ₹103.42 crore. Land would be acquired in Thrikkakara North, Choornikkara, Aluva East and West villages. A high-quality road will be built using the funds, said a statement issued by Mr. Rajeeve.

Steps for developing the Bharata Mata College-Collectorate and Info Park-Irumpanam road stretches into four-lane tracts as part of the Seaport-Airport Road development project will be expedited. The permission of the Supreme Court has been sought for depositing ₹16.35 crore for making the land available from the HMT, the statement said.

