KIIFB to enhance outlay for canal rejuvenation, STP projects in Kochi

November 22, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting convened by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Wednesday decided to enhance the outlay for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) from ₹1,528.2 crore to ₹3,853.4 crore.

Efforts to speed up administrative sanction for the increase in outlay will be stepped up to implement the project proposals without delay. The meeting was convened on the request of Mayor M. Anilkumar and attended by KIIFB chief executive officer K.M. Abraham and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Lokanath Behera, according to a communication issued by the Mayor. KMRL is the implementing agency of the project.

Besides the rejuvenation of six once-navigable canals that are now heavily encroached upon and filled with dirt, the IURWTS has also envisaged setting up four sewage treatment plants (STPs) in select locations.

The canals totalling 35 km that KMRL had shortlisted for developing include Edappally canal (11.23 km), Chilavannoor canal (11.15 km), Thevara-Perandoor canal (9.88 km), Thevara canal (1.41 km), Market canal (0.66 km), and Konthuruthy canal (0.67 km). Among them, KMRL has prioritised Edappally and Market canals. STPs have been proposed in locations including Vennala, Muttar, Perandoor, and Elamkulam.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, who attended the meet, said land acquisition for STPs in Vennala, Muttar, and Perandoor would be completed in March.

KIIFB will fund the project under which the canals will be cleaned, deepened and restored to their original width. It has also sanctioned ₹341 crore for the plant at Elamkulam. Funds for the remaining three projects will be released in December.