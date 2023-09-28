KIIFB set to take a call on Chilavannur Bund Road project, says GCDA chief

September 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A handful of landowners were yet to hand over their plots for the Chilavannur Bund Road project, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman K. Chandran Pillai said here on Thursday. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was set to take a call on the ₹95-crore project to develop the road, he added.

A safety audit would be done at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, while parts of the roof may have to be replaced. On concerns over the GCDA’s plans to permit people to take pets to Rajendra Maidan once a week, he said there was demand for it from members of the public in keeping with global trends. Pre-conditions would be announced to ensure that the ground was safe and clean.

The recent curbs on entry of visitors to the Marine Drive walkway in the city between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. was tried out on an experimental basis and would be reviewed at a stakeholder meeting on October 25, he said. The safety of tourist boats that operate from the waterfront would be ensured in coordination with the Coast Guard, he added.

There were also plans to extend Marine Drive to Cheranalloor, Mr. Pillai said, citing a Cabinet decision in this regard. On the dilapidated condition of many bamboo and wooden tourist boat jetties on the waterfront, he said such unsafe structures must ideally be replaced with floating jetties that were becoming common.

M.K. Sanoo’s works

Mr. Pillai said Sanu Maashinte Sampoorna Krithikal, a 12-volume publication of all the works of literary critic M.K. Sanoo would be released on October 2 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Ernakulam Town Hall. The works are spread over 10,347 pages. It is being published as part of Gurupurnima project, which aims to gather and publish all his works.

