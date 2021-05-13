KIIFB insists on 23-m width for Thammanam-Pullepady Road

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will shortly take a call on whether to widen the Thammanam-Pullepady road and extend it to M.G. Road and the NH Bypass on either side at 22 metres width as was envisaged or develop it as a 23-metre-wide corridor as per KIIFB norms.

A decision on width will reflect in the detailed project report (DPR), which is expected to be readied by the project preparation unit by June. The Kochi Corporation, which initiated the road development work over two decades ago, and subsequently the PWD, which had readied plans to take over the stretch from the civic body, had drawn up plans to limit the width of the four-lane road that was envisaged to 22 metres.

The KRFB, which readies infrastructure projects in accordance with KIIFB norms, took over the execution of the project earlier this year. The KIIFB had permitted the development of the 28-km Thripunithura (S.N. Junction) - Poothotta Road as a 22-metre-wide corridor, as had been envisaged by the PWD.

It has to be seen whether the agency will permit this relaxation for the impending road development project in the city, considering the heavy traffic intensity that is expected once four-laning is done, official sources said.

The width of the road median will have to be reduced from two metres to one metre if the road is developed as a 22-metre-wide corridor. A

wider median will help accommodate elevated structures like the metro viaduct within while also augmenting the safety of motorists who wait to take U-turn by providing more space.

Cycle track

On whether cycle tracks can be accommodated on either side of the corridor, sources said it could be done if the road shoulder was converted into a cycle track. This in turn will also prevent haphazard and obstructive parking on the stretch.