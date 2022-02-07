KIIFB-aided projects at Cusat getting delayed

KOCHI

07 February 2022

Only 25% of work completed since their commencement in January last year

The ambitious projects of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) are getting delayed.

Only 25% of work has been completed after the projects using nearly ₹249-crore sanctioned by the State government began in January last year, according to official estimates.

Agreement terminated

Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), which is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing the project, had terminated the agreement with the contractor responsible for the work on the main campus after the implementation process got delayed. This had led to legal hurdles, as the contracting firm approached the court.

“RBDCK has submitted a revised proposal before the government. We are awaiting a response from the authorities without much delay,” said Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan. “We had issued the purchase order for equipment, and the remaining is in the stage of issuing tenders. The construction of the building on the Marine Science campus has been completed,” he added.

The projects

The authorities had envisaged a high-power computation lab to boost interdisciplinary research and learning. It is expected to promote collaboration among the various departments in niche areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The detailed project report (DPR) had earmarked ₹136.36 crore for setting up the lab. A total of ₹106 crore was envisaged for improving infrastructure.

A project to ensure supply of reliable and sustainable power to support research and development is expected to cost ₹15.12 crore. According to the DPR, ₹27.26 crore has been earmarked for enhancing the quality of campus life.