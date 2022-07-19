Kochi

KIED to organise workshop for entrepreneurs in exports

Special CorrespondentJuly 19, 2022 01:54 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 01:54 IST

The Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) will hold a three-day workshop for entrepreneurs who are exploring opportunity for exports. The workshop will be held between August 3 and August 5 on the KIED campus at Kalamassery. The training programme is part of the efforts to establish one lakh enterprises during the current financial year.

Those interested in joining the workshop can access the KIED website and register before July 27.

In the meanwhile, KIED has completed a 15-day free entrepreneurship programme for those from the Scheduled Caste community in aquaculture with the support of the National Fisheries Development Board and the National Institute of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. The free workshop was organised for young women and men from the SC community below the age of 40 between June 15 and July 1.

The next training camp will be held between July 25 and August 12. The training camp will help entrepreneurs understand aquaculture business, fish value addition, ornamental fisheries, preparation of project reports for any new enterprise, and the programmes that are being launched by the State Fisheries department to help increase aquaculture business.

