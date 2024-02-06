KIED to organise marketing training for entrepreneurs

February 06, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) will organise a marketing training programme for entrepreneurs interested in getting more familiar with marketing strategies. The three-day training programme will be held on the KIED campus in Kalamassery from February 15, says a press release here.

Entrepreneurs from the MSME sector and executives may participate in the training programme. The training programme will comprise market identification, scoping, market segmentation, marketing activities, digital marketing, and social media interventions. E-commerce activities, online marketing, and exchange of ideas in marketing will also be covered by the training programme, adds the press release.

The fee for joining the training programme is ₹2,950. This includes course fee, certification, food and accommodation. Those who do not require loding during the training period will have to pay only ₹1,200. Those from the SC/ST categories will be required to pay only ₹1,800 for the training, including lodging. Those not requiring lodging will have to pay ₹800 only.

Those interested in joining the training programme may submit online applications before February 13. Only 35, who are selected for the training programme, need to pay the course fee. For details, contact 0484 2532890, 0484 2550322, or 7994903058.