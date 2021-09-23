Kid Glove Simulator Room to make Kochi children aware of cybersecurity

The facility at Kochi Infopark will sensitise them to the hidden dangers lurking in digital space

An interactive training space named Kid Glove Simulator Room has been set up at the Cyber Police Station at Infopark to promote online safety awareness among children.

Schoolchildren will thus be able to visit the simulator space to have a walk-through experience and become aware of the hidden dangers that lurk in digital space. This is part of the Cyber Awareness & E-Certificate Project of the Kerala Police titled KID GLOVE (www.kidglove.in). In this, cybersecurity clubs have been constituted in schools within the limits of the Kochi Police Commissionerate.

The innovative space has digital forest games, awareness posters with storyline, table-top exhibits (including of computer components, storage devices, sensors, Raspberry pi and Arduino security systems) with audio output description through headsets. It will also take children to the world of drones and robots and shed light on the role of the police in tackling cyber crimes. Cyber quiz sessions too will he hosted.

The training room, which was inaugurated by C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), was conceptualised by Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic), with a team of cyber police officers. They were supported in the venture by Joby Joy, executive advisor, Outreach, ISRA (Information Security Research Association), while robotics was readied with the help of Rahul, CEO of Inker Robotics, Thrissur.

On Thursday, students from different schools had a walk-through experience in the simulator room in batches of 10. More batches are expected to follow suit in the coming days.