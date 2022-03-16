Kochi

Khadi fair till March 25

The Khadi village industry exhibition-sale ‘Khadi Fair 2022’ with a rebate is under way at Town Hall, Ernakulam, until March 25. Entry is free.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2022 11:49:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/khadi-fair-till-march-25/article65231386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY