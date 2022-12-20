Khadi board to expand customer base using new media platforms

December 20, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board is planning to expand its customer base using new media platforms.

In a recent initiative, the board launched a WhatsApp group of Khadi customers to reach out to them with news and views on the latest products. Khadi products have also a Facebook page which has helped expand their reach, board officials said.

The board is also creating a database of discerning Khadi customers, who have been using khadi products regularly. Khadi materials are also now being made available for doctors’ and nurses’ coats and others. The latest hit is the khaki uniform material that has great movement even without the board going in for any publicity efforts, sources said.

The board expects a total sale of ₹150 crore this year, and Ernakulam district has been given a target of ₹15 crore. The festive season has seen the Khadi Board declare 30% discount on a whole range of products. The discount sale was inaugurated in Kochi by board vice chairman P. Jayarjan.

The discount sale is on between December 19 and January 5 and is available at Khadi stores at Kaloor, North Paravur, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Payipra, Pazhamthottam, Mookkannur, and Sreemoolanagaram.

The board procures materials from within the district as well as other parts of the State. There are eight weaving centres as well as 19 spinning units in the district and a small dyeing unit near Paravur.

Over the year, the range of Khadi products has expanded to bring under its fold whatever is needed for daily living. There are saris, casuals and formals to be worn on occasions, shirts and shirt clothing materials, single and double dhotis, churidars and churidar materials, bath towels, beds and bedsheets, and carpets.

Sources in the board said the two key issues facing the industry are shortage of raw materials and their spiralling cost. Nevertheless, the board has been supported by fashion designers to make Khadi products trendy.

The board had launched a readymade garment unit at Kunnukara near Kochi recently to meet the growing needs for ready-to-use products. Such units are also coming up in other districts.