KGMCTA to join protest over pay arrears

KOCHI

23 January 2021 22:19 IST

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) will join a State-wide protest on Monday against non-payment of arrears after the revision of salary.

Salary was to be revised in 2016, and an order was issued in September 2020 declaring the revision, said Dr. Unmesh A.K., president of the Ernakulam unit, KGMCTA. “But the revision is only with effect from January 2020, leaving out the arrears due to us for four years. We waited for a while and anticipated an announcement in the budget, but the government has remained silent,” he said.

A protest is scheduled on Monday, but it will not impact classes or medical services, he said. On January 29, the teachers will go on strike for three hours, and no outpatient services or classes will be held during that time, though COVID treatment and emergency services will not be disrupted, he said. If their demand remained unmet, the teachers would go on a relay hunger strike on February 5. The strike notice was issued on Saturday.

