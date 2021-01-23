KGMCTA to join protest over pay arrears

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) will join a State-wide protest on Monday against non-payment of arrears after the revision of salary.
Salary was to be revised in 2016, and an order was issued in September 2020 declaring the revision, said Dr. Unmesh A.K., president of the Ernakulam unit, KGMCTA. “But the revision is only with effect from January 2020, leaving out the arrears due to us for four years. We waited for a while and anticipated an announcement in the budget, but the government has remained silent,” he said.
A protest is scheduled on Monday, but it will not impact classes or medical services, he said. On January 29, the teachers will go on strike for three hours, and no outpatient services or classes will be held during that time, though COVID treatment and emergency services will not be disrupted, he said. If their demand remained unmet, the teachers would go on a relay hunger strike on February 5. The strike notice was issued on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath