July 24, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KOCHI

K.G. Sanal Kumar, Judge, Family Court, Chavara, has been appointed as the Law Secretary to the Kerala government. The State government picked him from a panel of five judges forwarded by the Kerala High Court. Mr. Kumar will the assume the office following the retirement of the present Law Secretary, V. Hari Nair, on July 31.