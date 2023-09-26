ADVERTISEMENT

K.G. George cremated with State honours

September 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Director K.G. George body to be kept at the Town Hall at Ernakulam for public homage in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The body of veteran Malayalam filmmaker K.G. George was cremated with full State honours on Tuesday.

The last rites were held at the Ravipuram crematorium. The body was earlier kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public to offer homage. People from various walks of life paid their last respects to the filmmaker. Filmmakers Kamal, Sibi Malayil, B. Unnikrishnan, actors Renji Panicker, Lal, Harisree Ashokan, Kunchako Boban, and Shine Tom Chacko, were among those who paid their last respects to the departed filmmaker.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US