K.G. George cremated with State honours

September 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of veteran Malayalam filmmaker K.G. George was cremated with full State honours on Tuesday.

The last rites were held at the Ravipuram crematorium. The body was earlier kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public to offer homage. People from various walks of life paid their last respects to the filmmaker. Filmmakers Kamal, Sibi Malayil, B. Unnikrishnan, actors Renji Panicker, Lal, Harisree Ashokan, Kunchako Boban, and Shine Tom Chacko, were among those who paid their last respects to the departed filmmaker.